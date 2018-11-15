WATCH: Dawn Staley previews Thursday night rivalry with Clemson

COLUMBIA, S.C. – No. 10/11 South Carolina women’s basketball hosts its first home game of the season Thursday night as in-state rival Clemson comes to Colonial Life Arena for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff on SEC Network. The Gamecocks have won the last eight against the Tigers and are 8-2 in home openers in the Dawn Staley era. Prior to the game (weather permitting), South Carolina’s Student-Athlete Advisory Council is hosting a Food Truck Frenzy to accept canned food donations for Harvest Hope Food Bank. The event includes various local food trucks, a DJ, raffle and silent auction with proceeds also going to fight hunger in our community.