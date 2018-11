Bamberg-Ehrhardt flies by Gray Collegiate in 2A playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Gray Collegiate’s season came to a close Friday night, one game short of the 2A lower state semifinals, falling to Bamberg-Ehrhardt 56-22.

The Red Raiders opened the night by jumping out to a three touchdown lead, leaving the War Eagles playing catch up, as the top seed in the bracket fell victim to an upset against the unranked opponent.

Bamberg-Erhardt will face Carvers Bay in the 2A quarterfinals.