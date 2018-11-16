Coroner confirms bones found off bike path are human

By Elizabeth Thomas and Ashley Gooden

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) – A man out with his metal detector made a grisly discovery Wednesday afternoon.

Brian Jarvis was on the Waccamaw Neck Bikeway when he came across human remains.

Jarvis said he was out enjoying the cool weather, doing some metal detecting, when he came across the skull and some clothing.

The Georgetown County Coroner responded to the scene and confirmed Thursday that the bones are, in fact, human.

The Waccamaw Neck Bikeway runs parallel to U.S. Highway 17 from Pawleys Island to Garden City.