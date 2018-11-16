It was the most watched finale in TV history, but started out as a movie

Cast members from Village Square Theater's MASH joined Tyler Ryan on GMC

LEXINGTON SC (WOLO)–It started in 1970 with a film about a mobile army surgical hospital or MASH, and the wacky doctors who stitched up the wounded soldiers who fought in the Korean War. The popularity of the movie led to a TV series that lasted nearly four times longer than the war itself, ending with the most watch TV series finale in history.

This weekend at the Village Square Theatre in Lexington, you can see a blend of your favorite characters from not only the movie, but the show with their production of M*A*S*H 4077th.

The show runs through Sunday, and you can find ticket information HERE.