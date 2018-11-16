Dent Middle School students plant rain garden to help environment

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Students at dent middle school are giving back to nature with the help of materials provided by the Clemson University Extension.

Friday afternoon students in the school’s environmental education classes planted a rain garden.

The purpose of the garden is designed to prevent stormwater runoff. An issue that typically happens when there is a lot of rainfall on a surface like concrete or cement that is unable to soak up the water.

The students’ teacher says this is a great opportunity for the students to see science in the real world.