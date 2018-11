Strong second half carries Hartsville past Brookland-Cayce

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – Despite opening their 4A second round playoff game by going up 14-0, Brookland-Cayce’s offense wasn’t able to keep up with Hartsville’s attack Friday night.

The Red Foxes outscored the Bearcats 68-21 to close the matchup and move on to the quarterfinals 68-35.

While BC’s season ends, Hartsville moves on to face fellow one-seed, North Augusta next week.