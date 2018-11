Sumter’s season ends in 5A second round with first loss of the year

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter entered Friday night’s second round 5A playoff game with Byrnes undefeated on their season. But the Fighting Gamecocks season came to an end by the end of the night.

Despite a 23-7 lead at the half, the Rebels scored 26 unanswered points after the break to pull off a road upset 33-23.

Byrnes will face Gaffney in the quarterfinals next week.