Hearts for Inmates to host holiday card drive

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The holidays are here, and it won’t be long before many of you will be unwrapping toys and greeting cards from family and friends near and far. This year a local organization wants to make sure that men and women who are incarcerated get a little holiday cheer as well.

The organization Hearts for Inmates says they are hoping to start a holiday card drive with a goal of making sure South Carolina inmates can get some encouragement from a piece of mail. Just one simple reminder that they be behind bars, but not forgotten.

If you would like to support the Hearts for Inmates initiative, donations will be accepted through December 7th.

Organizers released a list of things you can do to help support their cause: