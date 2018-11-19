$1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot still unclaimed in SC

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- It’s been nearly four weeks since a South Carolinian won the $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot, and lottery officials still don’t knows who that person is.

The winning ticket was sold at the KC Mart #7 in Simpsonville. If the winner does decide to come forward, he or she can remain anonymous.

When and if the lucky ticket holder decides to cash in on their winnings they’ll have two payout options. Either take a lump sum of $878 million or choose the annuity and get $1.5 billion over the course of 30 years.

The unclaimed money could go to the state for education if the money remains unclaimed.