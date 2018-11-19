Prices at the Pump drop ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Good news if you are filling up at the pump for Thanksgiving travel.

According to AAA, gas prices in South Carolina have dropped 27 cents over the past month, and prices are expected to continue to drop.

Drivers in South Carolina are paying an average of $2.32. The national gas average is $2.62, which is seven-cents less than a week ago, according to AAA.

Want to know when to head to grandma’s house? According to numbers, Wednesday will be the busiest travel day.

In a release, a spokesperson added, “The nearly two million Carolinians hitting the road for Thanksgiving will find pump prices similar to last year,” said Tiffany Wright, AAA Carolinas spokesperson. “When it comes time to fill-up during the trip, motorists should keep in mind that gas stations along highly traveled routes may find prices more expensive than in-town. Before setting out for the long Thanksgiving weekend, AAA recommends motorists download the free AAA Mobile app to find the lowest gas prices in their area.”