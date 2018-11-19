SC Congressman Clyburn runs unopposed in Whip race

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —Congressman Jim Clyburn is running unopposed for the third highest ranking position in the House.

Today Colorado Democrat Diana Degette withdrew her bid for majority whip a position he held the last time Democrats had the majority.

According to a McClatchy report, Degette withdrew due to internal pressure to re-elect experienced leaders.

Congressman Clyburn says while he will be honored to serve as whip again, he may aim for a more lofty position.

The Congressional election is November 28th.