52nd Annual Governor’s Carolighting set for Monday, November 26

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The holiday season is here and the Governor has announced the details for the lighting of the State Christmas tree.

The tree arrived last week at the State House.

The 35 foot concolor fir comes to Columbia all the way from a christmas tree farm in Swanton, Maryland.

The tree will be decorated for the Christms season but will not be lit until the Annual Governor’s Carolighting.

The Carolighting is set for Monday November 26th, 2018 at 7PM on the State House grounds on the North steps.