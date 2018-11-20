Both coaches in Palmetto Bowl show mutual respect toward opposite programs

It’s now Carolina-Clemson week, or Clemson-Carolina week, depending on which side you fall on, but both Tigers and Gamecocks can agree on one thing: there’s a mutual dislike for each other’s programs and fan bases.

But that sentiment isn’t carried over to the coaching staffs, who have a tremendous amount of respect for each other’s programs.

As the Gamecocks and Tigers get set to kick at 7 p.m. Saturday night, both Carolina coach Will Muschamp and Clemson head man Dabo Swinney could not be more complimentary of each other.