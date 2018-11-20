Salvation Army Angel Trees are up, stop by and become an ‘angel’

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–This holiday season, you have a chance to be an ‘Angel’ for Christmas.

ABC Columbia is a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree project.

The Angel Tree features the names of children in the Midlands who may not have a visit from Santa without your help.

Just grab a name off the tree, it features the wants and needs of less fortunate children in our area.

The tree is up at Columbiana Centre.

The Angel Tree will be up through December 9, 2018.

Looking for a simple way to help children in our area? Salvation Army has created an Amazon Wishlistfor even easier gift giving this holiday season! Shop here: http://a.co/8xO6cst