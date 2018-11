COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Columbia Police have arrested James McCray, 25 in connection with an armed robbery on the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road.

Officials say on November 11th, McCray was seen on surveillance video demanding money from employees with what is believed to be a sharp object.

Police say no one was hurt.

McCray is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, his bond is set at $20,000.