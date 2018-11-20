UPDATE: Armed robbery suspect accused in string of crimes

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department say a man charged in connection with an armed robbery of the CVS along Garner’s Ferry Road November 11th, is now suspected in a string of armed robberies in the Columbia Richland County area.

Authorities say 25 year old James McCray was arrested Monday after being charged with that initial crime. Just 24 hours later officials say McCray is accused in six additional crimes in the same area.

CPD have now charged McCray with the strong armed robbery of the Circle K in the 61-hundred block of Garner’s Ferry Road on October 28th, A shoplifting incident at the Pitt Stop on November 2nd. Two days later Police say McCray was involved in a armed robbery at the Spinx in the 75 hundred block of Garner’s Ferry Road, three days after that on November 7th he’s accused of a shoplifting and assault at the Pitt Stop in the 44 hundred block of Devine street. November 11th McCray is accused of another armed robbery in the 77 hundred block of Garner’s ferry Road and then an armed robbery and kidnapping at a Subway restaurant in the 75 hundred Garner’s Ferry road.

CPD says during each of the crimes McCray is accused of pulling some type of sharp object to threaten the employees while swiping money. He’s also accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes during some of the incidents and pushing workers at the store in the process of the crimes.

McCray is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he is charged with three counts of armed robbery, Kidnapping, assault and batter (first degree), assault and better (third degree), three counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, strong armed robbery, and two counts of shoplifting.