Hanes partners with local Midlands shelter to help homeless

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A popular clothing brand announced a partnership with a hundreds of homeless shelters across the country, including one here in the Midlands.

Hanes is partnering up with to at least one agency in every state to provide organizations fighting homelessness with 225 thousand pairs of socks nationwide, the most requested item by agencies to help the homeless.

The donation comes as part of Hanes’ national sock drive which is now entering its ninth year.

Transitions in Columbia is one of the dozens of agencies to be selected as part of this drive.