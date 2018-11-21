Husband of mental health patient who drowned in van speaks out for the first time

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. – The husband of one of the victims in September’s transport van crash says police have “never tried to contact him.”

Daniel French spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday. He says Nicolette Green was being taken for a routine medical check when the Horry County Sheriff’s transport van was swept into flood waters. He says this situation should never have happened, and he wants transport laws to change.

French has hired a lawyer to get answers into that crash. He also said he plans to take legal action once he has a clearer picture of what happened.

The crash also killed a second woman, Wendy Newton.

Two correctional officers are accused of driving around flood barriers while transporting the women. They have since been fired. Attorneys say a door they could have used to rescue the women was blocked when the van tipped over.