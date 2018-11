LOOK: Gamecocks release uniform combo for Clemson game

COLUMBIA,S.C. (WOLO) — Carolina released its weekly football uniform combo for this Saturday’s game at second-ranked Clemson.

The Gamecocks will wear the all-white with garnet letters and numerals when they face the Tigers.

USC hasn’t beaten Clemson since 2013 and currently rides a four-game losing streak in the series.