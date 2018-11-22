Area churches feed those in need for Thanksgiving

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —As so many of you enjoy family and a good helping of Thanksgiving turkey and stuffing….

There are others here in the midlands who would go without…if not for the help of area churches and hundreds of volunteers.

Every year Saint Peter’s Catholic Church and Columbia’s First Baptist get together to serve the homeless and the hungry at the Carolina Coliseum.

The Interfaith Thanksgiving meal is a midlands tradition dating back to more than a decade.