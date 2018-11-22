‘Columbia’s Holiday Ice’ skating rink to open Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA S.C. (WOLO)- Get ready for snow and ice this Thanksgiving, at least on the rink.

The City of Columbia’s outdoor ice skating rink opens Thanksgiving day.

The attraction, formerly “Main Street ICE” is now “Columbia’s Holiday ICE”.

It will be located at Columbiana Centre from Thursday November 22nd up until Monday January 21st!

The ice skating rink will be located outside of the mall at 155 Columbiana Circle and will operate at the following dates and times:

Opening Weekend Dates

Thursday, November 22 (Thanksgiving Day) from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, November 23 (Day after Thanksgiving) from 1 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, November 24 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, November 25 from 1 to 9 p.m.