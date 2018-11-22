Curtis Wilson celebrates Thanksgiving on Holiday ICE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis kicked off Thanksgiving with some fun on the ice for the opening of Holiday ICE skating rink today!

He spoke with Shireese M. Bell, City of Columbia Public & Media Relations Manager, about the fun filled event.

The skating rink will open today from 5 to 10 p.m. at 155 Columbiana Circle, located outside the Columbiana mall.

Tickets will be $8 for today only.

The skating rink will stay open until Monday, January 21, 2019.

