Curtis Wilson celebrates Thanksgiving on Holiday ICE

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis kicked off Thanksgiving with some fun on the ice for the opening of Holiday ICE skating rink today!

Curtis Wilson talks with City of Columbia PR Manager Shireese M. Bell about Holiday ICE skating rink opening day on Thanksgiving. ABC Columbia

He spoke with Shireese M. Bell, City of Columbia Public & Media Relations Manager, about the fun filled event.

The skating rink will open today from 5 to 10 p.m. at 155 Columbiana Circle, located outside the Columbiana mall.

Tickets will be $8 for today only.

The skating rink will stay open until Monday, January 21, 2019.

For more information, click here.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features
Tags: ,
Share

Related

Holiday Ice glides back into Columbia for holidays

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android