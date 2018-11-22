Familiar Red Kettles are back for the Holiday Season

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–While you are out this holiday, listen for the familiar sound of the Red Kettle bells.

Bell ringers will once again greet you as  the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign kicks off.

Officials are hoping you can help them ring in the holiday season with a little change from your purse or wallet.

Each year the Salvation Army’s bell ringing campaign raises thousands for those in need, here in the Midlands and across the world.
For information on the Red Kettle /https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/red-kettle-history/

 

