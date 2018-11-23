Victim killed in deadly Thanksgiving day crash identified

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Gary Watts has released the identity of a person killed in a Thanksgiving Day car crash.

According to officials, 48 year old Shane Dale Sweet of Gordon Street has been identified as the victim of a crash that happened just after 12 noon Thursday. Authorities say Sweet swerved into another lane, crashing into a vehicle head on.

Coroner Gary Watts says Sweet was transported from the scene of the accident in the 900 block of Buckner Road, but died a short time later.

The driver in the second car was injured in the crash, but according to Columbia Police Department but is expected to recover.

The Columbia Police Department continues to investigate the incident.