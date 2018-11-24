Here’s where to recycle used Turkey Oil in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking to get rid of that used Turkey oil from all that Thanksgiving frying?

Officials remind you to dispose of used cooking oil the right way.

Richland County officials say you can bring used cooking oil to a Richland County recycling center. Leftover oil will be collected and recycled to be used for clean biodiesel fuel. Through this process, residents help keep oil from clogging drainage systems and protect fresh water sources, say officials.

The Richland County Recycling centers hours of operation are as follows:

Clemson Road: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday

Lower Richland: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

C&D Landfill: 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday

Closed Thanksgiving Day

For more information on recycling used cooking oil, contact the Solid Waste & Recycling Division at 576-2440.