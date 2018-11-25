Dabo Swinney glows over “unbelievable” offensive showing vs. Gamecocks

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Dabo Swinney breaks down No. 2 Clemson’s fifth-straight win in the Palmetto Bowl over Carolina, defeating the Gamecocks 56-35.

The Trevor Lawrence-led offense posted 744 total yards against USC’s defense, dealing with various injuries at all levels. Travis Etienne, Tavien Feaster, and Adam Choice anchored a rushing attack that racked up 351 yards on the ground.

Swinney summed up what led the Tigers’ success on offense, why he benched Christian Wilkins after his rushing touchdown, and more as his team now preps to face Pittsburgh, aiming for an unprecedented fourth-straight ACC Championship.