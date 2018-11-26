Suspended Solicitor Dan Johnson hit with more charges

Columbia, SC (AP) — More trouble for suspended 5th Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson.

Court records released Monday November 26th, show the former State Prosecutor and Air National Guard member is accused of embezzling more than seven thousand dollars in Guard funds.

Attorneys for the Federal Government say between 2016 and 2017 Johnson charged Guard expenses to his Government credit card and then pocketed the reimbursements.

Johnson is facing additional State and Federal charges in connection with the alleged use of Government funds for personal expenses.