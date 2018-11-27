Fatal shooting on Crestview Avenue under investigation

RICHLAND, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are still investigating a fatal shooting on Crestview Avenue.

Investigators say the shooting occurred Monday, November 26, on the 1800 block of Crestview Ave. at approximately 8:30 p.m.

On arrival, deputies say they encountered a man who was shot in the lower body.

He was transported to a Palmetto Richland Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

If you have any information on this case, call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

All tips can remain anonymous and can earn up to $1,000 for their information.

Stay with ABC Columbia for more updates.