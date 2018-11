M.A.D.D hosts mocktail event encouraging safe holiday driving

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —The holidays are one of the more dangerous times of the year for traveling both near and far.

Tuesday night Mother’s Against Drunk Driving kicked off its Tie One on for Safety campaign as a reminder to adults to avoid drinking and driving.

Tuesday’s event showcased non-alcoholic mocktails and featured speakers from M.A.D.D and local law enforcement.