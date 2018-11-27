Suspect arrested after leading deputies on a car chase on Jamil Road

Kenneil Mitchell,

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they arrested a suspect after a chase on Jamil Road and Tram Road this morning.

Authorities say they received a suspicious person call, where they found a man breaking into sheds.

Investigators say the suspect fled in his car, started a brief pursuit, then wrecked his car.

The suspect then led deputies on a foot chase before he was arrested.

Deputies say no injuries have been reported.

Other agencies with units nearby also helped with the suspect’s arrest.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.

Categories: Lexington, Local News, News
Tags: ,
