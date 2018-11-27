Suspect arrested after leading deputies on a car chase on Jamil Road

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington County deputies say they arrested a suspect after a chase on Jamil Road and Tram Road this morning.

Authorities say they received a suspicious person call, where they found a man breaking into sheds.

Investigators say the suspect fled in his car, started a brief pursuit, then wrecked his car.

The suspect then led deputies on a foot chase before he was arrested.

Deputies say no injuries have been reported.

Other agencies with units nearby also helped with the suspect’s arrest.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.

Deputy made call for assistance during his effort to arrest suspect, which prompted response from other agencies with units nearby. No major injuries to deputy or suspect. Charges to come as our work on the case continues.#LESM #LCSDnews — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 27, 2018