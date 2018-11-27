Woman charged with stealing thousands in weapons and jewelry

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — A Neeces woman accused of breaking into an Orangeburg County home and stealing thousands of dollars worth of weapons and jewelry is wearing a different type of bracelet tonight, handcuffs.

According to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell 38 year old Cassie Proctor is facing first degree burglary, grand larceny, safe cracking, criminal conspiracy and malicious injury to real property. Officials say Proctor is accused of burglarizing a home just off of North road near Wolfton where Deputies believe she stole inherited jewelry, cash and firearm collection worth more than 100 thousand dollars.

Proctor appeared in court for a bond hearing Tuesday where Deputies asked a judge to deny bond since she is out on federal probation with other pending charges. The victim also spoke during the bond telling the court what was stolen from him was his inheritance and life savings. A Judge ultimately granted bond at 23 thousand dollars.

Ravenell says additional warrants and arrests are pending the outcome of this ongoing investigation.