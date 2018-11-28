Father accused of accidentally backing over 21 month old son

Mountain Rest, SC (AP) — A South Carolina man is accused of accidentally backing up over his son as he was returning home from work. A South Carolina toddler was killed after authorities say his father was coming home from work when his 21 month old son , excited to see his father ran out of the home to greet him.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says the nearly two year old boy, Jacob Smith McEwen was hit Tuesday around 5:30 at night as he ran out of the house as his father arrived home from work.

Addis confirms the father was backing up his pickup truck to park at the home when little Jacob ran behind the vehicle and was struck by the front passenger side tire.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.