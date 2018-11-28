Program bridges gap between police and North Cola youth

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- A new initiative hopes to lock Midlands youth into a closer relationship with law enforcement so they won’t end up locked behind bars or worse.

The 29203 program brought community leaders together with police in an area officials say has the highest crime rate in Columbia.

“We’re seeing that the kids that are doing these crimes are getting younger and younger,” Gerard Walls, Columbia Police Department said. “We need to focus on the youth and basically prevent some of the crimes that might happen in the near future.”

That is one of the main pushes for the 29203 program. Serve and connect spear heading the initiated along with CPD.

“We believe that if we join everyone together, create a glue for working together, that we can really turn things around and build on everything that this community has to offer,” Kassy Alia, founder of Serve and Connect said.

The collaborative effort hopes to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

A message that hits close to home for officer Walls.

“I got into law enforcement to show kids that are like myself, that look like me and come from the same background that I come from, that they can make it out and do something positive with their life,” Walls said.

Wall has a huge following on social media and strives to be a good role model for the youth.

“I speak to the kids and like i say, they look at me and they see that I have tattoos, things of that nature, I play basketball, I do and like some of the same things that they like,” Walls said. “Police officers are people just like them, come from the same places they come from, and can be cool.”

Walls plays a big part in the 29203 program. He hosted a turkey chase, which raised more than $4,000 to give out one hundred turkeys and groceries to people in North Columbia.

“Residents seem to like it and they actually get to see the police in the community when it doesn’t have to come with them arresting anybody or anything like that,” Walls said. “They got to see us in a positive light.”

“I believe that we’re on the brink of creating a model that could be used, not only throughout our state but through our country to come towards that aim of building safer, healthier and stronger communities together,” Alia said.