Armed and dangerous man accused of assaulting a pregnant victim

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department is still searching for a man considered armed and dangerous, who’s accused of assaulting a pregnant victim.

Investigators say on November 24, Datalion Tucker, 22, is accused of assaulting the victim at the 4300 block of Bailey Street.

Police say the alleged assault occurred both inside an apartment and outside after the victim managed to escape.

Tucker allegedly did not allow the female to leave the home and threatened her while armed with a sharp object.

Officers say they were dispatched to a local hospital to meet with the victim, who had multiple wounds on her face.

Warrants have been issued for domestic violence and kidnapping for Tucker.

If you know his whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.