Company adding 100 new jobs to Dorchester County

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) – An alumninum die casting supplier is expanding operations to Dorchester County.

On Thursday, Sandrum Clayton Limited announced a 40 million dollar investment into its Ridgeville facility, creating 100 new jobs.

Sandrum Clayton manufactures aluminum die-cast products and permanent mold gravity cast parts for both automotive and non-automotive sectors.

Hiring for new positions is expected to begin in 2019.