Newberry County asks residents to beware of potential scam

Newberry Co., SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Sheriffs’ Association says people should be weary if they get a phone call asking for them to donate to the organization. While the Association says they do operate a Honorary Membership by way of email and through the mail, they DO NOT ask for monetary donations over the phone.

If you do get a phone call where someone is asking for you to give them money for the organization, authorities say be aware that the call is not from them and hang up. Officials are also encouraging people to share this information with as many people as possible to help anyone else from becoming a victim.

If you have any questions or concerns about a call you may have received or want to find out more about the correct way to donate you can click on the organization website here: http://sheriffsc.org/