Officials: Girl, 4, dies after house fire in Orangburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP/WOLO) — Officials say a 4-year-old girl has succumbed to injuries she sustained in a South Carolina house fire.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety Capt. Alfred Alexander says the girl’s mother and sibling are being treated for injuries due to the fire. The County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the 4-year-old girl.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports dispatchers received a call Thursday around 12:30 a.m. Alexander says officers encountered the children’s mother who explained that another child was in the house. Emergency responders located the child inside of a bedroom and immediately removed her from the home. Officials say she was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen area and appears to be accidental. An investigation is ongoing.