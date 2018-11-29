RNE head coach Bennett Weigle resigns

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Richland Northeast’s Bennett Weigle has resigned after two seasons as the head coach of the Cavs.

Weigle announced his departure Thursday night on twitter.

Signing off as head football coach at Richland Northeast. Thanks for all of the support… pic.twitter.com/W9awujxb24 — Bennett Weigle (@CoachBWeigle) November 29, 2018

“I will not return as the head football coach at Richland Northeast in 2019,” said Weigle on social media Thursday. “This was a difficult decision and one that I have labored with for weeks, but I know it’s the right move for my family and me at this time.”

Weigle was promoted to head coach in 2017, following eight seasons as an assistant for the Cavs.

RNE struggled in his first two years at the helm, finishing with a combined 4-16 record.