John Swofford announces launch date, and Clemson’s role, for start of ACC Network

CHARLOTTE (WOLO) – On the eve of the ACC Championship between Clemson and Pittsburgh, league commissioner John Swofford announced the launch date for the new ACC Network, set to start broadcasting coverage and analysis of the conference’s sporting events in 2019.

In partnership with ESPN, the ACC Network will start broadcasting on August 22, 2019. One week later, Clemson will make history, serving as the host site of the very first conference football game aired on ACCN. The Tigers will take on Georgia Tech in their season opener at Memorial Stadium on August 29.

According to the Atlantic Coast Confernece, the 24/7 network is in position to air 1,300 live events both on broadcast television and on digital outlets featuring the league’s 15 member schools and 27 different sports.

“With just under nine months until launch, we are all systems go with ACC Network preparations,” said ESPN President and Co-Chairman of Disney Media Networks, James Pitaro. “The strength of the season opening game between Georgia Tech and Clemson is indicative of the robust schedule and programming we have planned for ACC fans.”