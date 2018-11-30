SC Department of Ed. to give schools report cards

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — For the first time since 20-14, schools across the state are receiving report cards from the South Carolina Department of Education.

The new system used to determine if a schools grade is still a work in progress, but the education oversight committee plan to continue to adjust the new system to make it work for the Palmetto state.

70 percent of South Carolina schools received a grade of “good” or “excellent” but the remaining 30 percent is where concern lies.