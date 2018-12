Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Boston Celtics have recalled Spring Valley Grad and former Gamecock PJ Dozier. The two way player was reportedly playing for the Celtics G-League affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. The Celtics made the announcement about the point guard’s position via twitter early Friday evening.

We have recalled PJ Dozier from the @maineredclaws. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 30, 2018