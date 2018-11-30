WATCH: Dutch Fork wallops Summerville; Foxes heading back to 5A state title

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — The Silver Foxes are heading back to the 5A State Championship.

Dutch Fork walloped Summerville Friday night, 47-14 in the 5A Lower State Championship, giving Tom Knotts his 400th career victory and 104th at Dutch Fork.

The Silver Foxes have now earned a spot in the 5A state championship game for the third-straight season and face TL Hanna next Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.