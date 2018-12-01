Coroner to host free workshop on the ABC’s of safe sleep habits for babies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- Looking to get some more safety tips for infants?

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will host a free workshop on the ABC’s of safe sleep habits for babies.

The workshop will take place Saturday, December 1 at Pinehurst Park, 2300 Pinehurst Road.

According to a release from the City of Columbia, the Coroner’s Office will lead the one-hour Safe Infant Sleep workshop to teach families how to safely put their baby down to sleep.

In a release, the Coroner’s Office encouraged the public to follow the ABC’s for Safe Sleep for children:

· A: Always ALONE and always in a crib.

· B: Babies should sleep on their BACKS.

· C: CLEAR Cribs (no blankets, toys or other objects)

To register, visit Eventbrite.com or call the Richland County Coroner’s Office at 803-576-1799.