DHEC offering Free testing for World Aids Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 is World Aids Day and State health officials are encouraging South Carolinians to get tested.

According to DHEC, the 2018 World AIDS Day theme is “Know Your Status”.

DHEC will hold free testing events in the Midlands, Upstate, and Pee Dee regions on Nov. 28, 2018, and in the Lowcountry on Nov. 29, 2018. Testing is open to everyone, say officials.

To find a participating clinic near you, visit http://www.scdhec.gov/health/publichealthclinics