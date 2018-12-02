Gamecocks going bowling: Belk Bowl in Charlotte

Sports Department,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina Gamecocks have earned a trip to the Belk Bowl in Charlotte.

The bowl invitation was announced Sunday. The Gamecocks will face The Virginia Cavaliers on December 29 at Noon.

ABC Columbia’s Greg Brzozowski was with the Gamecocks and Head Football Coach Will Muschamp, shortly after they learned the news.
Muschamp said the team is really excited about going to the Belk Bowl, he also said they’re familiar with the Bank of Stadium in Charlotte.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates and continued coverage on air and online.

Categories: Local News, Local Sports, News, South Carolina Sports, USC Gamecocks
Tags: ,
Share

Related

WATCH: Gamecocks recap win over Akron
Gamecock offensive lineman suffers leg injury Satu...
Gamecocks beat Akron, 28-3 in Deebo Samuel’s...
Hurricane, bowl bids has Gamecocks, Hokies, Wolfpa...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android