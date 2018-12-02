Gamecocks going bowling: Belk Bowl in Charlotte

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina Gamecocks have earned a trip to the Belk Bowl in Charlotte.

The bowl invitation was announced Sunday. The Gamecocks will face The Virginia Cavaliers on December 29 at Noon.

ABC Columbia’s Greg Brzozowski was with the Gamecocks and Head Football Coach Will Muschamp, shortly after they learned the news.

Muschamp said the team is really excited about going to the Belk Bowl, he also said they’re familiar with the Bank of Stadium in Charlotte.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates and continued coverage on air and online.