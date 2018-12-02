Gaston man found dead after house fire

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- A man was found dead following a structure fire in Gaston Sunday morning.

The blaze happened shortly after 12:00a.m. in the 300 block of Sunny Boy Poole Road.

According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Tommy Ray Watts, 52, was pronounced dead on scene following a fire inside his residence.

An autopsy has been scheduled for December 3, 2018 to determine the cause of Watts’s death.

The cause and origin of the fire is still being investigated by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.