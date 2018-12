Isaiah Simmons all smiles after ACC Championship

Charlotte, NC (WOLO) – For the Clemson sophomore safety Isaiah Simmons earning his third consecutive ACC Championship and Clemson’s 4th in a row is special. Simmons is optimistic heading into the College Championship series again this year after defeating Pitt 42-10 in the ACC Championship game Saturday night. ABC Columbia’s Greg Brzozowski talked with Simmons after the game. Click the above video to watch the interview.