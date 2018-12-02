Pedestrian victim identified in Lexington Fatal

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County Coroner has identified the pedestrian who was killed after being struck by a car.

The incident happened around 9:00p.m on Saturday in the 5200 block of Fairview Road near Leesville.

According to CoronerMargaret Fisher, Jessie M. James, 33, of Aiken was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a motor vehicle. James was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, who was not injured, stopped at the scene to render aid.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.