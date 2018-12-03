Columbia Police needs help to locate a masked armed robbery suspect

Rochelle Dean,

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Columbia Police are looking for a masked armed robbery suspect.

Investigators say the man in this surveillance image robbed the One Love Convenience store on West Beltline Boulevard Sunday night.

Investigators say he forced one employee to the ground before forcing another to get cash out of the register.
If you have any information about this incident that may help police locate this suspect, you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

 

Categories: Local News, News
Tags: , , ,
Share

Related

Columbia Police searching for armed robbery suspec...
Columbia Police search for duo suspected of steali...
Deputies still investigating shooting, robbery of ...
Two men accused of robbing homeowner at gunpoint r...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android