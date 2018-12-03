Columbia Police needs help to locate a masked armed robbery suspect

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Columbia Police are looking for a masked armed robbery suspect.

Investigators say the man in this surveillance image robbed the One Love Convenience store on West Beltline Boulevard Sunday night.

Investigators say he forced one employee to the ground before forcing another to get cash out of the register.

If you have any information about this incident that may help police locate this suspect, you’re urged to call crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.