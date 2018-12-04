Columbia Animal Services hosting Christmas donation party

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) Columbia Animal Services is hosting a Christmas donation party on Saturday, December 15th from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at 127 Humane Lane.

The Columbia Animal Shelter will be collecting items from a wish-list while serving hot chocolate and refreshments, and giving away door prizes.

There will also be a raffle drawing for a Mini Google Home.

Some items on the wish list include:

Dry puppy/kitten food

Wet puppy/kitten food

Blankets and Towels

Bleach and Laundry Detergent

Hand Sanitizer and Soap

Everyone is invited to come out and learn more about becoming a foster parent for animals in need during the cold winter months.

For more information, call 803-776-7387.